Free webinar for cannabis businesses to learn the latest legislative developments and get expert guidance during Covid-19

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to questions flooding in from small business owners, experts at The Caputo Group are extending their client advice to the community with weekly webinars and Q & A sessions.

The webinars take place every Thursday at noon, covering the latest information from official sources that directly impact the health and security of small businesses. "We offer activities like this webinar to help keep everyone informed on the developments that are affecting their lives and their livelihoods," said Sophia Blanton, Sr Coordinator for The Caputo Group.

This week's Special Focus: Cannabis Industry webinar will cover:

Unique challenges faced by both cannabis & hemp vis-a-vis the CARES Act

Cannabis is an "essential" industry, yet unable to access government programs

Hemp's banking hurdles

Advocacy and lobbying goals and tactics

Cannabis's contribution to society and the economy during the crisis

Hemp and the future

Guest speakers will be: Jesse Bontecou of Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association (ORCA), Courtney Moran Oregon of Industrial Hemp Farmers Association (OIHFA), and Todd Key of Greenlight Law Group.

To register for the complimentary 60 minute webinar, cannabis businesses can visit: http://www.caputo-group.com/covid-19-sb-webinar/

The Caputo Group is analyzing and distilling the latest information to help guide and inform small business owners. "The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has created a number of hurdles for small businesses. We hope to keep owners fully updated on all the latest resources so they can weather this crisis," said Hunter Caputo, CEO of The Caputo Group.

The Caputo Group offers a free self-assessment for cannabis businesses to identify how much time and money they lose to non revenue-generating tasks. They can take the risk assessment at: http://www.caputo-group.com/hemp-risk-assessment-landing/ .

For additional support, The Caputo Group has a list of resources on their website to help small to midsize businesses navigate COVID-19. Through the website, business owners can sign up for a free personalized consultation from experts in restaurants, cannabis, brewing, construction and more.

About The Caputo Group:

Caputo Group, a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), offers complete support services for small to midsize businesses. For over 25 years, The Caputo Group has saved business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential compliance issues and lawsuits.

