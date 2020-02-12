Free Webinar to Unlock How to Recruit and Retain Millennials Sponsored by Uproar.car

More than one-in-three American labor force participants are Millennials, making them the largest generation in the U.S. labor force, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

"While each generation adds tremendous value to any organization, with Millennials now representing half of the U.S. workforce, activating their strengths becomes more paramount for any leader," says Simshauser. "Choice, for Millennials, is critical, and companies are changing policies and perks to suit their needs, including expanding benefit choices."

Gray adds, "We are in a fiercely competitive labor market, so expanding total rewards to non-traditional benefits that are highly valued, yet don't stretch HR budgets, is essential."

Join the discussion to learn the latest trends in understanding what matters most to Millennials in the workplace. The Webinar is free to HR professionals and benefits managers across the U.S. It will also be available on-demand at https://campaigns.uproar.car/employee-benefits-for-millennials-webinar.

