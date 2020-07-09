FreeCast Inks Deal with Genius Brands International to Offer Kartoon Channel! on the Company's SmartGuide

ORLANDO, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast has reached an agreement with Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" to bring the popular children's channel, Kartoon Channel!, to FreeCast's SelectTV and other SmartGuide-powered services.

Kartoon Channel! is a digital channel for kids 2 to 11-years-old to access over 4,000 episodes of premium entertaining, enriching and educational content anytime, anywhere in a safe environment. Genius Brands provides premium content for children and families on leading broadcasters around the world, as well as its own digital channels available on major cable and satellite systems, and a multitude of other online distribution platforms. Kartoon Channel! will be available to SelectTV subscribers, free with ads.



SelectTV is true replacement for cable television, with a dedication to providing content to the entire family. The company is proud to be able to offer not only content for children and families, but programming that is as educational as it is entertaining.

CEO William Mobley of FreeCast expressed his excitement for the new deal: "The Kartoon Channel! is a great addition to our service. We work hard to make sure we have content that caters to everyone, all age groups, the whole family. High-quality channels with recognizable content, and that's exactly what we're looking for as we continue to improve our offering."

Caroline Tyre, SVP International Distribution & Head of Kartoon Channel! stated: "Our partnership with FreeCast provides us with a tremendous opportunity to further expand our reach through their SelectTV and SmartGuide services to deliver our premium content to kids in the U.S. and Canada."





