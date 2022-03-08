FreeCast Launches SelectTV's Streaming TV Kit to National Big Box Brands and Online Retailers

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast, the world's first super aggregation platform that combines online streaming media from multiple into a single interface available across devices, is launching its SelectTV Streaming TV Kit with major retail partnerships. By packaging its online service into a physical retail kit, FreeCast is targeting over 150 million potential customers who have yet to turn to streaming as their main source of television.

Even among consumers who have embraced streaming media, confusion and frustration abound, with dozens of new streaming services creating a complicated experience. Consumers must manage multiple accounts and passwords, search for content across different siloed libraries, and keep track of multiple recurring subscription payments.

FreeCast's SelectTV addresses these issues to make streaming television both easier for current streaming customers and more accessible to those who have yet to make it their primary source of entertainment. The service combines free and paid video sources, including both on-demand content and live linear channels, into a single service, from which they can search across platforms and manage all of their accounts, subscriptions, and payments.

SelectTV's Streaming TV Kit is now hitting shelves of major big box and online retailers such as CVS, Love's, TA Petro, HomeDepot.com, Ebay, NewEgg, Wish, Walmart.com, and Amazon. The retail launch coincides with an online marketing push that includes StackSocial, Mac World, CNET, PC World, NextWeb, Techo Glitz, and Entrepreneur. The product will also be delivered via major brands like Procter & Gamble, American Family Insurance, and Samsung through promotional marketing partners TLC Marketing.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley talked about the company's retail strategy: "We know what the existing online streaming audience wants, and we've worked to give them that with SelectTV. The next piece of that is assisting the more hesitant customer, who may want to explore streaming alongside or in place of their traditional pay-TV subscription. Our retail kit provides that additional guidance, as well as a TV antenna, to create a complete and easy-to-use media package for all."

