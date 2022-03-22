FreeCast Trialing Next Generation of SelectTV with Beta Test

The upgraded SelectTV will feature a variety of improvements, including: • Redesigned navigation and user experience; • Availability across most streaming devices and Smart TVs; • New and improved mobile apps; • An electronic programming guide featuring both free and paid channels in a single view; • The ability to browse, manage, and add paid subscriptions; • IMDB ratings and quick-reference "Ways to Watch" icons throughout the platform; • 24/7 live chat for instant in-product support; and • MediaPay, a single system to unify and manage payments for subscription and pay-per-view media purchases.

FreeCast selected beta testers will each receive one free year of SelectTV, along with access to try out the updated version. Beta testers who complete a feedback survey will have their memberships extended to three years.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the upcoming beta program: "A big problem in streaming these days is that so many of the services and technologies we depend on are designed without the consumer really having a seat at the table. Our mission has always been to solve that, so this is an exciting opportunity all around. We get to learn first-hand from our own customers, and a few of them will get a sneak peek at our latest and greatest SelectTV. The Super Aggregation single source model is the next big growth area in the Streaming space, this is most targeted and valuable way to learn about it."

