FreeCast's SelectTV Offers Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and World Fishing Network

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectTV customers are enjoying three top-rated outdoor lifestyle channels—Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network—as part of the Value TV bundle, a low-cost, high-value package of top-tier channels for the SelectTV audience.

All three channels focus on the great outdoors and associated activities—hunting, fishing and shooting, as well as other outdoor lifestyle pursuits. With so many Americans having stayed home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there's never been a better time for these channels to bring the wonders of the outdoors into viewers' living rooms.

"These are fantastic channels that we've added to an affordable bundle of family entertainment. Our subscribers can now supplement the hundreds of free channels we provide with a low-cost bundle of pay channels," said Tracy West, FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution.



Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network are a part of the Outdoor Sportsman Group, which comprises the world's foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts and serves as the largest aggregator and distributor of outdoor lifestyle content.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world's leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen's Hunting, In-Fisherman, and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com.

