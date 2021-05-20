freecoat nails Opens Flagship Non-Toxic Beauty Bar in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails™, a premier non-toxic nail and beauty bar franchise, announced the opening of its first corporate-owned and flagship studio in Myers Park, North Carolina, an affluent neighborhood in Charlotte. Located at 2901 Selwyn Avenue, the studio is the first in North Carolina and is followed by two franchise-owned salons opening in Cornelius and Concord later this year. The Myers Park studio will serve as the hub for training franchisees and general managers for as many as six additional salons planned for the Charlotte area this year.

Charlotte's own Kat and Landon Eckles, who founded Clean Juice in 2015, the leading USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, now bring their new health and wellness franchise to the area to provide a healthier and safer option in the beauty and salon industry.

"Customers continue to demand clean beauty and a healthier experience without the harmful chemicals often found in traditional nail salons," explained Landon Eckles. "We are excited to bring freecoat to our community and beyond because our guests' health, wellness and safety are paramount."

The nail salon industry is highly unregulated with many independent salons exposing consumers to unnecessary health risks. While many traditional nail salons extensively use products laden with harmful, toxic chemicals, freecoat salons have eliminated six of the most unsafe ingredients, including camphor, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde/formaldehyde resin, xylene, triphenyl phosphate, and toluene. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Working Group, these chemicals expose guests to mild and serious hazards, including contact dermatitis, headaches, respiratory issues, bacterial infections, and even long-term chronic illnesses such as lung disease, cancer, fatigue, and reproductive problems. In addition to eliminating harmful chemicals, freecoat nails advances the non-toxic experience a step further by not offering dip powder, acrylics and artificial products that expose customers to toxic vapors, fumes, and dust.

Another notable feature that reflects the beauty bar's commitment to health and wellness is the absence of jet foot baths. Often the most unsanitary equipment found in traditional nail salons, freecoat nails forgoes jet foot baths that are often attributed to bacterial and follicular infections mostly associated with footbaths. Instead, customers are treated to luxurious pedicures that are also safer without the use of jets.

While freecoat nail salons are dedicated to preserving health and safety, clients are also pampered with a calm, Zen-like setting enhanced by wood and natural elements, comfortable chairs, and custom-designed wallpaper. Kat Eckles added that freecoat studios offer an unparalleled customer service experience and wide array of beauty services ranging from manicures, pedicures, nail art, waxing and sauna.

freecoat is launching a limited quantity of OG memberships at the Myers Park Location. The first 100 guests to sign up will receive a highly discounted rate. OG memberships (includes unlimited manis + pedis!) will include unlimited services in addition to members-only perks, like infrared sauna access. Customers can learn more and sign up for memberships at : https://freecoatnails.com/memberships/

"It's a tiered system," explained Landon. "Instead of a customer being charged every time they come in, they will be charged a monthly subscription. The first 100 founding members will receive an incredibly significant discount on memberships for life."

"We're extremely excited and proud to bring our flagship salon to our community and state of North Carolina," said Landon Eckles. "We're ready to coat the town, and the country, because we're confident that our locations will bring cleaner and healthier lifestyle options to the communities in which they serve."

About freecoat nails

freecoat nails was founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S and follows the Eckles' personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit www.freecoatnails.com/franchising/

freecoat nail studios