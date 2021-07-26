Freedom Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary

FAIRFAX, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") is delighted to announce and celebrate with our colleagues, clients, community and shareholders the 20th anniversary of our company's founding. On July 23, 2001, Freedom Bank received its state charter and opened for business in one Vienna branch with nine employees and $4.2 million in capital. Today, the bank is very proud to have arrived at this 20th anniversary milestone.

Today, Freedom Bank has five branches, over 100 employees, $871 million in assets, and $92 million in market capitalization and is a full-service bank serving the business and personal banking needs of its clients throughout Northern Virginia and the DC MSA. Freedom Bank's talented banking professionals, deep industry expertise, and innovative technology have enabled it to successfully build deep client relationships through expert banking and by offering comprehensive financial solutions.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, said, "Freedom Bank can attribute its long-term success to our talented team and culture of IDEAS, which have kept the organization on course since its inception. The most rewarding part of our 20-year history are the wonderful client relationships that we have developed. We are equally excited about the future ahead as we grow geographically and add additional product and service capabilities."

Freedom Bank has used innovation and discipline to serve our customers' needs since the formation of the bank following the 911 tragedy through the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Our model of focusing on entrepreneurs, business owners, and private real estate investors has enabled strong and consistent balance sheet growth and recent record earnings. Through Freedom Bank's success, we have also served the community and strengthened the economy across the Washington, DC region over the 20 years.

To help celebrate and commemorate this important milestone, Freedom Bank hosted an anniversary event at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna, VA and produced this 20th Anniversary video.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedom.bank.

