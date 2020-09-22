Freedom Healthcare Staffing Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List For The Third Time

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced, high-quality nurses, allied professionals and advanced practice providers to healthcare facilities across the nation, earned a coveted spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America," for the third time with three-year revenue growth of 107 percent.

2020 has been a notable year for Freedom, beginning in January with its expansion of offerings to include advanced practice professional recruitment. Then as the COVID-19 pandemic developed, Freedom partnered with state and local governments to provide specialized nurses, allied professionals, and clinical practitioners to agencies across the United States.

"Every year, Freedom Healthcare works to get better – better at recruiting high quality nurses, better at servicing healthcare facilities and better at business," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "This year especially, we are incredibly fortunate to work with so many that went above and beyond and put themselves on the front lines in communities and facilities that needed additional medical support during COVID-19 outbreaks. Being recognized by Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor that helps fuel our dedication to lead the temporary nurse staffing industry and reinforces the hard work conducted by our team."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Freedom Healthcare Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 30,000 experienced high-quality nurses and paraprofessionals to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98 percent job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meet staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Additionally, Freedom's focus on premium patient care allows facilities to feel confident when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. In 2019 and 2020, Freedom was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com.

