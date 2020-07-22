Freedom Mortgage Continues Growth

MARLTON, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the nation's largest full-service non-bank mortgage companies and a leader in VA and government-insured lending, plans to add 3,000 mortgage professionals and support staff over the next six months to help meet increasing demand for mortgage refinancing and loan servicing. The company generated $8 billion in originations in May and over $11 billion in June, a new monthly volume record.

Freedom Mortgage has already added more than 1,200 new employees throughout the company since March, bringing its employee count to over 7,000 nationwide. The company, which is experiencing record volume in new originations and fundings, is aggressively hiring in its servicing, sales call center, wholesale and correspondent departments as well as its traditional retail channel. Freedom is also expanding its operations in Oregon and Jacksonville, Florida and has entered the Texas, Michigan and Virginia markets through acquisition.

"As our business continues to expand, robust recruiting efforts have been necessary to ensure we're able to provide our customers with the type of top-notch service Freedom is known for, regardless of their home financing needs," said Freedom Mortgage CEO Stanley C. Middleman. "Whether it's keeping up with growing demand for home refinancings or helping borrowers through forbearances, we are committed to having the staff on hand to give every borrower the best possible experience."

Beginning in March, Freedom seamlessly moved 98 percent of its employees to work from home without any drop in efficiency. "I was really impressed by how well everyone made this transition," Middleman said. "Working from home has also helped our growth, since we are not limited by office space. As we grow and increase our market share, we'll continue to offer work from home positions."

Freedom Mortgage's Fishers, Indiana location has been recognized as a 2020 Top Workplace for central Indiana by The Indianapolis Star for the fifth year in a row and is also on this year's Philadelphia Inquirer list. What differentiates The Top Workplaces program is that the award is based solely on an anonymous survey of employees that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Being on the list and receiving the employee endorsement is special and is attributed to the company's vibrant, diverse work environment, and its passion for giving back to the community. Freedom employees are encouraged to take part in various fundraisers and events throughout the year.

Freedom garners high ratings on Glassdoor, the top job research site for job seekers that posts company reviews from employees. Over the past eight weeks, Freedom's ratings on Glassdoor have soared to a 4.0 company rating, and 77 percent of employees would recommend the company to a friend. These are higher numbers than several large national lenders.

The company has also been recognized for its top of the line training through programs such as the Freedom Mortgage First Flyers and Fast Track sales training for recent college graduates, as well as providing opportunities for mortgage professionals to advance their careers. Freedom has invested heavily in the professional development and success of its employees by providing flexible training programs and the best technology tools to help maximize their work and efficiency.

Anyone interested joining Freedom can view current opportunities at www.freedommortgage.com/careers.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest loan originators and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a leader in VA mortgage lending and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO and military families. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where its team members can thrive. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

