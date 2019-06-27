Freedom Mortgage's Michael Middleman Receives Philanthropy Award

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, a privately held, full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states, announced company executive vice president Michael Middleman has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer for his philanthropic contributions to the United Service Organizations (USO) in support of military families.

Middleman, who is the founder of Freedom Mortgage's First Flyer recruitment and training program, received The Inquirer's Leadership Award at the newspaper's Corporate Philanthropy Conference & Awards ceremony this week. The Leadership Award recognizes executives who are "champions of charity in the workplace" by empowering employees to support charitable activities. Middleman was also featured in a special editorial section in the Sunday, June 23rd issue of the newspaper.

The Freedom Mortgage's First Flyer college recruitment and training program develops new leaders among the mortgage lender's expanding workforce. Over the past 18 months, First Flyers have raised more than $61,000 for military organizations through multiple charity events, including a 5K run/walk, Skating for Service and a Veterans Jeans Day fundraiser. First Flyers have also collected over 1,500 brand new backpacks for schoolchildren that contained donated school supplies, including pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, glue, crayons, toys and more.

"While I am honored to receive this recognition, philanthropy to me is not about winning awards – it's a way of promoting positive changes in our communities," Middleman said. "Our mission at Freedom Mortgage is to foster homeownership, which means that our connection to our employees, our customers and the communities in which we serve does not end once a mortgage is complete. Whether it's providing relief when natural disasters occur, filling the shelves of food shelters, providing children of military families with back to school supplies, or financing home builds for those who have served our country, we are here to help."

A nationwide mortgage lender, Freedom Mortgage is one of the mortgage industry's biggest supporters of the USO and military families. Company founder Stanley Middleman recently received the USO's Chairman's Award in honor of Freedom's service to the USO community and Liberty USO, which serves the military community in Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Freedom Mortgage is also a leader in VA mortgage lending and services hundreds of thousands of VA mortgages for enlisted and veteran military personnel and their families since its inception.

About Freedom Mortgage

Freedom Mortgage is a non-bank, full-service mortgage company that provides mortgage loan servicing and originations through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. As one of the nation's largest mortgage providers, licensed in all 50 states, Freedom Mortgage is renowned for providing world-class service to its clients, borrowers and partners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Liberty USO

Liberty USO's mission is to enhance the quality of life of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as their families. Liberty USO provides a bridge between the civilian population and our service members. In times of war and peace, Liberty USO has delivered its special brand of support, comfort, morale boosting and recreational activities to service members and their families. Liberty USO supports hospitality and morale boosting programs at nine military bases and over twenty National Guard Armories and Reserve Readiness Centers in Pennsylvania and South Jersey. For more information on how to support Liberty USO, please visit: www.libertyuso.org.

