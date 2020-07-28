Freedom Summit 2020 Addresses Accountability For China, Hosted By Falkirk Center For Faith And Liberty

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty and former U.S. Rep Dave Brat are hosting the second day of Freedom Summit 2020 in Washington, D.C. today. The event is an action conference designed to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the coronavirus pandemic and for decades of economic warfare. Members of the media may attend the summit in person or access it via live stream.

WHO: Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX)

National leaders and policymakers



WHAT: Freedom Summit 2020, an action conference to address accountability for the Chinese Communist Party, and to preserve and restore the rule of law, free-market economics, and Judeo-Christian principles in America.



WHERE: Trump International Hotel

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C.



WHEN: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Panel discussions and remarks, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

DETAILS:

The Freedom Summit 2020 schedule is as follows:



1:10 PM FREE SPEECH – Neo-Marxist Indoctrination on Campus

Panelists: Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder;

Dr. Sebastian Gorka; Erin Elmore 2:00 PM Weaponized Investing with Biblical Principles

Panelists: Kevin Freeman, Economic War Room;

John McLaughlin, pollster 3:00 PM The Existential Stakes for America in 2020

Featuring: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R,TX) 4:00 PM Freedom Under Fire in China, Hong Kong and Abroad

Featuring: Emilie Kao, The Heritage Foundation

INSTRUCTIONS:

To attend Freedom Summit 2020 in person, members of the media should send an e-mail in advance to [email protected].



To live stream Freedom Summit 2020, go online to: Falkirk Center Freedom Summit 2020 - Jul 28, 12-5pm EDT; or watch on America's Voice News streaming live at https://americasvoice.news, and broadcast on Dish Network Channel 219 and Pluto TV Channel 247; or watch on C-SPAN.

