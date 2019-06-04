Freedom Truck Finance Chooses National Truck Protection as Extended Warranty Partner

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Truck Finance, LLC (FTF), a leading truck and trailer finance company, announces their new partnership with National Truck Protection® Co., Inc. (NTP®), North America's chief independent provider of extended warranty and service contracts.

Effective immediately, Freedom Truck Finance will offer an NTP extended warranty plan for purchase to owner-operators. This plan will consist of a financial package that covers repair costs on major truck equipment such as the engine, aftertreatment, injectors, and more. These critical components could cost a small business several thousands of dollars to repair without a warranty.

"At Freedom Truck Finance, we are always looking for ways to enhance both our dealer and customer experience," says Pete Siciliano, Chief Operating Officer at Freedom Truck Finance. "With the addition of NTP as our warranty partner, our dealers will benefit from NTP's world-class training, dealer support; and our customers will have critical protection to ease the burden of unforeseen mechanical expenses."

National Truck Protection's strength in claims and component failure data has led them to their industry-leading position with the major OEM's, independent dealer groups and the top leasing companies in the US and Canada. Wade Bontrager, CEO at National Truck Protection® Co., Inc., the parent company of NTP, stated, "We share the same business objective – to take care of the independent owner-operator, who is truly the lifeblood of the trucking industry."

Transforming the trucking industry through technology-driven systems, lending services, and relationship-based customer service; Freedom Truck Finance is now positioned to direct its borrowers to an ideal truck warranty group such as National Truck Protection.

In times of economic stress, a used truck warranty can serve as a safety net to assist independent owner-operators. Freedom Truck Finance values its new warranty partnership with National Truck Protection® Co., Inc., and looks forward to assisting our mutual customers.

About Freedom Truck Finance:

Freedom Truck Finance was founded in 2013 in Dallas and is a portfolio company of SunTx Capital Partners. It provides indirect financing and warranty solutions to independent, owner-operator truck and trailer consumers. The mission of Freedom Truck Finance is to build a workforce that fulfills the needs of the company's dealer base to create an opportunity for the success of the consumer.

