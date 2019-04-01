FreedomPay Announces New DecisionPoint Network™ Client In The Amusement Parks Industry

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, a leading global customer-centric commerce payments platform, is announcing a new agreement with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, building upon the established secure payments services FreedomPay provides at Cedar Fair's popular amusement parks. FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™ is a fast growing advertising platform, offering a highly targeted digital advertising channel that generates revenue for its partners. Cedar Fair customers have the security and speed of onsite payments, while simultaneously experiencing relevant advertising in real time. Sample ad messaging that merchants utilize to improve customer experience at their sites include: emerging technology-accepted methods of payment, new merchant products/merchandise offerings, live discounts/offers, and redeeming merchant reward points at payment check out.

Cedar Fair operates 11 amusement parks in the U.S. and Canada, including Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, among others, as well as two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. Through FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™, Cedar Fair parks and hotels can now enhance the customer experience with targeted advertising and special event notifications.

The DecisionPoint Network™ platform allows 3rd party advertisers to purchase space on FreedomPay's PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) network reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every day, targeting the consumer at the point of the purchasing decision. Advertisers can place consumer targeted ads during a highly engaged time period during the checkout process. This effectively allows them to influence a consumer actively checking out, for an immediate conversion/upsell opportunity. Advertisers utilizing a macro branding awareness strategy can place ads before the checkout processes is initiated, expanding an advertiser's reach to a larger select audience.

"FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™ is an omni-channel platform delivering advertising messaging in real time, thereby having a purchasing influence on consumers' next step," stated Chris Kronenthal, President and Chief Technology Officer of FreedomPay. "Our network enhances the customer experience at the point of sale, while also providing a new revenue generating stream for Cedar Fair through targeted brand advertising; a true win-win for DecisionPoint Network™ partners."

FreedomPay's integrated customer-centric commerce platform offers market-leading technology that supports merchants at hundreds of thousands of sites worldwide merging security, identity, payments, loyalty and advertising. The DecisionPoint Network™ is available everywhere consumer transactions are "Secured by FreedomPay".

Matt Shafer, Cedar Fair's Corporate Vice President of Strategic Alliances, said, "We are always looking to deploy cutting-edge strategies to advance and deepen our customer relationships, and this new agreement with FreedomPay's DecisionPoint Network™ will allow Cedar Fair to attract leading brand advertisers to directly reach our guests with relevant content in a timely fashion."



About FreedomPay

FreedomPay, the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution platform, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. FreedomPay is validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities. Global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. FreedomPay provides broad integration across merchant point-of-sale sites, payment device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption. For more information, please visit: www.freedompay.com

