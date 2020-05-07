FreedomPay Introduces Touchless Commerce Program to Take Payments to the Safer Next Level

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce platform announces its Touchless Commerce program, ensuring the safety of merchants and customers globally. Whether in a restaurant, airport, convenience store, retail outlet or hotel, enabling touchless commerce makes the checkout experience swift, simple and secure.

Through FreedomPay's extensive partner network, the Touchless Commerce program can solve for a checkout in multiple ways with no additional hardware required.

Contactless Payment Method – Contactless Card Tap, Apple Pay, Google Pay

Integrated Digital Wallet – in-App payments for your consumer application

eCommerce Offering – online payments for your consumer website

Touchless Drive-Through – fully-integrated, touchless drive-through support

BYOD – Bring your own device for in-store payments without touching a payment terminal

"Merchants are looking to protect their customers during COVID-19 and implementing touchless commerce does just that," said Chris Kronenthal, President & CTO of FreedomPay. "Touchless methods give customers complete control of their checkout experience as well as their payment data. With touchless commerce being fast, safe and easy, we will continue to see merchants transition to fully online and mobile solutions."

Merchants looking to enable Touchless Commerce through FreedomPay's consumer-centric commerce platform can learn more at www.freedompay.com.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

