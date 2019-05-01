FreedomPay Reveals the 'Key to Unlock Loyalty' in Today's Retail World

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the global leader in secure commerce technology for lodging, retail, restaurants, stadiums and other hospitality merchants, presents its revolutionary solution for customer loyalty to help retailers survive today's tough marketplace at this year's RetailEXPO in London.

Featuring a leading 'open' Customer Centric Commerce platform, FreedomPay is set to help retailers across the UK and Europe transform their loyalty programmes to bring them closer to customers than ever before.

The current challenge

Retailers are faced with multiple challenges, from globalisation that is rapidly shaping the payments landscape, the ever-evolving technology and a wide variety of payment options, to customers' demand for a seamless experience, multichannel buying, and data transparency. News of yet another prominent High Street retailer shutting up shop comes as no surprise as companies struggle to compete with internet sales which now make up over 20 per cent of all retail spending.

Customer loyalty is not what it used to be. Pure marketing-based loyalty programmes are not enough and fragmented customer experiences as well as poor customer recognition are only hindering brands from getting closer to their customers.

Building a new customer centric loyalty model

FreedomPay believes that the customer is king and core to every company's operations and product development. The Customer Centric Commerce platform is the latest innovation that enables brands to connect all customer-facing functions and place a powerful identity engine to deliver next-generation real-time connected commerce and loyalty.

Unlike traditional models, this platform has the ability to perform the following:

Consumer identification within any digital or physical consumer-facing environment including POS, call-centre, in-store, online or via mobile apps

Delivering alternative payment methods or currencies

Connecting payments of value to the customer helping brands determine frequent purchasers and offer on-the-spot rewards without a loyalty card

Christopher Kronenthal, President and CTO of FreedomPay said:

"With the right architecture, non-sensitive payment data flows can be linked through to CRM and loyalty systems, overcoming many of the issues associated with traditional federated systems. With FreedomPay's platform, this capability can be delivered at scale without the need to tear-up and replace incumbent business critical systems.



"Technology is transforming brand loyalty and engagement with customers. For brands to survive in today's highly competitive environment, they need to execute loyalty as part of their business operations and build a connected commerce platform by placing customers right at the centre of their business."

FreedomPay recently announced a report on loyalty challenges and new strategy for building customer-centric models: Personalization and Digital Identity: The Keys To Unlock Loyalty.

Notes to editors:

FreedomPay is the main sponsor of the Payments Stage at RetailEXPO 2019.

Founder & CEO Tom Durovsik and President & CTO Christopher Kronenthal are available for interviews at FreedomPay's stand 5B90 at London Olympia on 1-2 May 2019.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, payment device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay, the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution, is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

SOURCE FreedomPay

Related Links

http://www.freedompay.com

