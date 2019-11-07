Freedonia Analysis: Strongest Foamed Plastic Insulation Growth Expected in Developing Nations

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2023, the strongest growth in the $21 billion global foamed plastic insulation market is expected in developing nations, particularly in the Asia/Pacific and Africa/Mideast regions, where large populations, expanding construction and manufacturing, and rising building standards are driving more intensive use of insulation. Freedonia's new Global Foamed Plastic Insulation study finds:

China will see the largest volume demand gains of any country through 2023 , or 45% of global increases, as nonresidential building construction continues to grow in the country, and the government increasingly requires the installation of insulation to improve energy efficiency and combat noise pollution.





Nevertheless, mature markets such as the US and Western Europe will also see strong growth due to more stringent energy efficiency policies and building codes requiring installation of higher-value insulation products, such as spray polyurethane foam (SPF), which is forecast to be the fastest-growing product type in both North America and Western Europe through 2023. SPF is highly suitable for meeting energy efficiency standards because it offers superior performance and customization to protect against air leaks.

