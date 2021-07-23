Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Carlisle Companies' Acquisition of Henry Company

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Companies, a leading supplier of commercial construction products, announced that it planned to acquire Henry Company, a leading major supplier of products for the building envelope, such as waterproofing and roof coatings, air barriers, and sealants. The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021, will greatly expand Carlisle Companies' presence in the US building and construction industry. Upon completion of the transaction, Henry Company's product offerings will be sold alongside those of Carlisle's Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) subsidiary.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "CCM was already a key supplier of commercial building envelope products, such as single-ply roofing membranes and accessories, insulation, waterproofing compounds, and air and vapor barriers. This acquisition will further bolster its position in these product segments. Additionally, the purchase of Henry will give CCM an inroads into the large residential market, as many of Henry's products can be used on both residences and commercial structures. Given the strength of residential home improvement market, Henry's product offerings will provide opportunities for sales growth going forward."

For Henry, the transaction will provide new sales opportunities for its products, especially given CCM's broad product exposure and high level of familiarity with commercial contractors and construction specialists. Furthermore, through its integration with CCM, the company will see cost synergies through expanded access to raw materials and research and development efforts.

For more information on the outlook for these and other building products, see the Construction Studies page featuring the following industry studies by The Freedonia Group:

