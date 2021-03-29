Freedonia Focus Reports Analyst Weighs in on Suez Canal Situation & Ever Growing Ship Sizes

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blocking of the Suez Canal for six days has brought the world's attention to such questions as the size of the world's freighter ships and the infrastructure that allows them to operate. In the new Freedonia Focus Report blog entry, analyst Leon Mengri addresses the question: are ships too big?

Read the blog here: Are Ships Getting Too Big? Suezmax and Economies of Scale in Global Shipping

In the blog, Mr. Mengri states, "It's clear that freighters and cruise ships have gotten larger as shipping and cruising corporations try to take advantage of economies of scale. They push the limits, building ships to the maximum size allowed by authorities responsible for the waterway they wish to transit."

Knowledge regarding the industry was gained, in part, by researching the new report Freight by Waterway: United States.

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US freight by waterway revenues for employer and nonemployer firms in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) dollars. Total revenues in nominal and real terms are segmented by establishment type in terms of:

coastal and Great Lakes

deep sea

inland waterway

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues in nominal and real terms and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020. In addition, the US international goods trade is provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Revenues for water transport support activities are also forecast to 2021 and 2025, and provided for the 2010-2020 historical period. Total revenues in nominal terms are segmented by establishment type in terms of:

marine cargo handling

navigational services to shipping

port and harbor operations

other support activities

Total revenues for the US freight transport industry for the 2010-2020 period are also provided and segmented by mode as follows:

truck

rail

pipeline

water

air

