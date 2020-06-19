Freedonia Group: Pools, Spas & Other Outdoor Living Products See Boost Amid COVID Restrictions

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer approaching, prefabricated pool and spa sales are booming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a short-term boost for a global market that is forecast to expand 3.5% annually through 2023, according to a Freedonia Group analysis. In the world-leading US market, demand for all pool types – from in-ground to above ground to kiddie pools, whether molded vinyl or inflatable – is surging due to a number of factors related to the pandemic. For instance:

Cooped up homeowners are spending the money they saved on canceled vacation plans on "staycation"-oriented splurges like pools and spas.

As many public and community beaches and pools remain closed for the summer – and many people remain reluctant to visit ones that are open out of concern about COVID-19 – consumers are investing in low to high value pools and spas to beat the heat at home.

However, the elevated demand is leading to supply shortages that could limit the boost, particularly given the seasonality of the pool and spa market in much of the country and the long waitlists many consumers trying to buy a pool are now facing.

The pool and spa boom is likely to have an adjacent effect on the $30 billion market for outdoor living products. Pools and spas are increasingly viewed as centerpieces to evermore elaborate outdoor living concepts featuring items like outdoor furniture, grills, heating products, and kitchen equipment that enhance the comfort and functionality of outdoor spaces.

