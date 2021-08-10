Freeit Data Solutions Ranks 100 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Freeit to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 100th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years. This is the third consecutive year Freeit has been recognized on the CRN Fast Growth 150 list.

"Thanks to our amazing customers and our team's initiative, we are thrilled to announce making the CRN Fast Growth 150 list for the third consecutive year," said Freeit Data Solutions, President & CEO, Wayne Orchid. "At Freeit, customer focus is the backbone of our business, and our steadfast approach to taking care of our customers made it possible to accomplish strong growth in a year where many organizations faced substantial revenue losses due to the pandemic," concluded Orchid.

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

