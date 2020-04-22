Freeman Launching 'Go LIVE Together' Coalition to Protect the Trade Show and Live Events Industry

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman is uniting with live events leaders from across the United States to announce the formation of Go LIVE Together, a coalition of 80 founding partners—representing over 4,000 companies with U.S. operations—who have joined forces to support legislative actions that will aid our industry's recovery from COVID-19. We are bound together by the belief that nothing in the world will ever replace the power and need for live events.

"While our concern is first and foremost supporting the suppression and mitigation efforts around COVID-19, live events will be an integral part of accelerating the U.S. and global economic recovery," says Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman. "A fundamental aspect of the industry are that trade shows and events enable companies to grow, educate and innovate. Protecting the industry means protecting key economic and social drivers that not only impact jobs today, but also the development of the next generation of businesses. As the largest live events producer, Freeman is proud to unite with other industry leaders to form a coalition to make this possible."

Go LIVE Together is focused on preparing for U.S. local, state, and federal recovery legislation, so we are ready to drive recovery once the health crisis is behind us. This group will advocate for funds to offset the added costs of hosting an event post COVID-19, and for funds to incent people to attend live events when it is safe to do so.

Events serve as a massive incubator for innovation and economic growth. Advocating for recovery funding will be essential – not only to the events industry – but to the healing and recovery efforts of the global economy, because:

Live events contribute nearly $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, with events touching every major sector that makes up the U.S. GDP.

to the U.S. economy annually, with events touching every major sector that makes up the U.S. GDP. In 2019, the events industry employed 3 million workers directly, with a total impact of close to 7 million jobs.

The live events industry employs millions of union workers, general laborers, strategists, marketers, concession stand workers, entertainers, riggers, project managers, and more.

Over 80 percent of the companies that serve the live events industry are small, with many being women and minority-owned businesses.

"It's indisputable that live events have significant, quantifiable economic impact," said Priest-Heck. "But they also provide the intangible. These events allow brands to connect directly with their audiences in a meaningful way and the experiences leave a lasting impression that cannot be replicated."

Please join our efforts in advocating for what we all already know to be true — nothing in the world will ever replace the power and the need for live events.

Let's Go LIVE Together! #GoLiveTogether

For more information on the founding partners and the coalition visit www.golivetogether.com.

About Go LIVE Together

Go LIVE Together, in partnership with Freeman, the global live events company, comprises a coalition of 80 founding partners representing over 4,000 companies with operations in the U.S. and 112 other countries. The coalition has assembled to ensure that, when the health crisis is over, the voices and concerns of the live events industry are addressed in local, state, and federal recovery funding related to COVID-19. The live events industry is a diverse, valuable, and vibrant ecosystem that contributes nearly $1 trillion to the U.S. economy and employs millions of workers. Visit golivetogether.com to learn more and support this initiative. Engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn using #GoLiveTogether.

About Freeman

Freeman is the world's leading live event and brand experience company. We help our clients design and deliver immersive live experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive offerings including strategy, creative, logistics, digital, and event technology, Freeman helps increase audience engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, which we've gained from our 90+ years as an industry leader. For more information, please visit Freeman.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Jones

SVP Global Communications, Freeman

[email protected]

SOURCE Freeman

Related Links

https://www.freeman.com/

