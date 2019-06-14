Freeman's Inaugural Sale at New Flagship Location to be Largest Auction of Historic American Flags
This fall, Freeman's will proudly present A Grand Old Flag: The Stars and Stripes Collection of Dr. Peter J. Keim, the largest collection of historic American Flags ever offered at auction. This single-owner sale will be the first auction held at Freeman's new Center City, Philadelphia gallery.
PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the most comprehensive collections of historic American Flags, The Stars and Stripes Collection of Dr. Peter J. Keim ranges from 13-star Flags to 50-star Flags, with most in-between iterations. Built over 40 years with passion, perseverance and a steadfast commitment to rarity and historical significance, the collection includes an impressive array of over 400 Flags, as well as related books, patriotic memorabilia and artifacts from 19th and 20th century popular culture.
"Freeman's is honored to share Dr. Keim's vision of American history as well as his vast knowledge of the American Flag and its evolution," says Lynda Cain, Freeman's Vice President and Head of the American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts Department. "These Flags tell our country's compelling story through the individual and dynamic arrangements of their stars and stripes. Dr. Keim's Flags are understated but graphically intense; they are important examples of our nation's preeminent symbol and are also unrivaled works of American art."
Over the years, Flags from Dr. Keim's collection have been featured in numerous publications, programs and museum exhibitions across the country. They were also prominently displayed twice in the famed windows at Bergdorf Goodman on 5th Ave. in New York City.
"This important and renowned collection is a true celebration of this great nation and its storied past," remarks Freeman's Chairman Alasdair Nichol. "It's a well-known fact that Freeman's own history is closely intertwined with that of Philadelphia and the United States, so we felt very strongly that Dr. Keim's collection was perfect for the opening of our new gallery: an impressive and fitting tribute to the past as well as a toast to the future."
Prior to their exhibition and sale, highlights from the collection will be touring to various historically significant cities along the Eastern Seaboard. Stay tuned over the coming months as additional details about this exciting single-owner sale are announced.
