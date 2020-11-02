Freeport LNG Loads 100th LNG Cargo

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG™ today announced that it has loaded its 100th LNG cargo, which departed from Freeport LNG's terminal on October 30.

"This is a tremendous achievement for Freeport LNG and our customers," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. "Achieving this milestone safely and efficiently is a true testament to the dedication, discipline and drive of our workforce who play an integral role in Freeport LNG's continued success."

Freeport LNG loaded its first cargo in September 2019. The company began full commercial operations of its $13.5 billion, three train facility in May. In addition to achieving this 100th cargo, carried by bp's British Contributor, Freeport LNG recently marked another significant milestone, its first nighttime transit. The vessel departed Freeport LNG's terminal on the evening of October 6. The company anticipates having more routine nighttime transits by early next year.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG is an LNG export company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company's three train, 15 mtpa liquefaction facility is the seventh largest in the world and the second largest in the U.S. Freeport LNG's liquefaction facility is the largest all-electric drive motor plant of its kind in the world, making it the most environmentally sustainable site of its kind. The facility's electric drive motors reduce carbon emissions by over 90%. The Company plans to expand by adding a fourth liquefaction train, which has received all regulatory approvals for construction. Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

