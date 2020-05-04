Freeport LNG Train 3 Begins Commercial Operation

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, today announced the beginning of commercial operation of Train 3 of the Freeport LNG project, owned by Freeport LNG Development, L.P.

"Congratulations to the entire team for upholding the high safety and quality standards for which we're known," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We have previously achieved substantial completion of Trains 1 and 2, and Train 3 now brings our joint venture project to full commercial operation."

Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, partnered with McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider for Trains 1 and 2. Later Chiyoda joined the joint venture partnership for work related to Train 3. The project scope includes three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank.

The Freeport LNG facility incorporates the largest electric motor-driven refrigeration compressors in the world and, now with full commercial operations, will significantly improve North America's energy export capabilities.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 42,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About Zachry Group

Zachry Group is North America's pacesetter in turnkey construction, engineering, maintenance, turnaround and fabrication services to the power, energy, chemicals, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

We work with customers to plan, build and renew their most critical facilities, so they can achieve their immediate and long-term goals, all at the highest safety standards. We operate in more than 30 offices, and our 20,000 employees work in more than 400 locations nationwide, united by a shared set of values and the desire to deliver the very best outcome for our customers.

Visit www.zachrygroup.com for more information.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation, headquartered in Yokohama, Japan provides services in the fields of engineering, procurement and construction on a global basis for petroleum refineries, petrochemical complexes, other hydrocarbon or industrial plants, particularly LNG plants in the USA, South East Asia, the Oceania regions, the Middle East and Russia.

