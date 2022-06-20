Freeze Dried Foods Market Size to Grow USD 15190 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Freeze Dried Foods Market is Segmented by Type (Freeze Dried Fruits, Freeze Dried Vegetables, Freeze Dried Beverages, Freeze Dried Meat, Fish, and Seafood), by Application (Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Food Service Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Freeze-Dried Foods market size is estimated to be worth USD 12350 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15190 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of Freeze Dried Foods Market

The growing need to extend the shelf life of goods while maintaining nutritional value, as well as the recent Covid-19 epidemic, are projected to propel the Freeze Dried Foods Market forward.

Freeze-dried foods offer consumers a healthy, simple, and quick meal option, as well as being useful in emergency scenarios. As a result, adoption will rise, propelling the market forward.

Snacking on healthy foods is becoming more popular. Consumers are increasingly concerned about their health and seeking vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural foods, prompting producers throughout the world to place freeze-dried snacks on store shelves. This factor is expected to drive the Freeze Dried Foods Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FREEZE DRIED FOODS MARKET:

Consumer demand for non-perishable food products increased dramatically during the COVID-19 epidemic. It was primarily fueled by consumers' stockpiling behavior, which was exacerbated by prolonged lockdowns, and in most cases, even consumers feared going outside in public areas to protect themselves. This in turn has increased the demand for freeze dried food which generally has a longer shelf life.

Consumer values have shifted, causing more individuals to seek nourishment from actual, high-quality food sources with clearly labeled ingredients. Freeze dried foods can be clean ingredients since they are minimally processed and free of synthetic, artificial, and highly processed components. Fruits and vegetables that have been freeze dried are still real fruits and vegetables, allowing marketers to make nutritional claims. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the Freeze Dried Foods Market.

Furthermore, freeze-drying keeps nutritional value better than other drying processes, adding to consumers' quest for whole-food nutrition. The method also preserves the original raw material's color and shape, ensuring that consumers are getting real fruits and vegetables in their meals. The powerful flavor and aroma of freeze-dried products are also quite similar to the raw material's profile. The Freeze Dried Foods Market is predicted to grow as a result of this aspect.

FREEZE DRIED FOODS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Freeze dried fruits are projected to be the most profitable segment based on type. This is because healthy snacking is becoming more popular. Consumers are increasingly concerned about their health and seeking vegan, gluten-free, and all-natural foods, prompting producers throughout the world to place freeze-dried snacks on store shelves.

Because of the growing trend of customers' on-the-go lifestyles, the freeze dried food market in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly. This is attributed to an increase in processed food consumption and a rising desire for ready-to-eat meals. As a result of these circumstances, Asia offers a potential market for freeze-dried meals, and producers are experimenting with this trend in order to appeal to young Asian consumers.

Key Companies:

Nestle

OFD Foods

Unilever

Wise Company

Asahi Group Holdings

Backpacker's Pantry

Chaucer

Harmony House Foods

Honeyville

Mercer Foods

Mondelez International

PARADISE FRUITS

Prepper's Pantry

Van Drunen Farms

SOURCE Valuates Reports