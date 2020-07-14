Freeze Tag Launches 'Barnes Nation' Loyalty Experience Powered by Eventzee

TUSTIN, California, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new community gaming app in partnership with Barnes Harley-Davidson. The new app "Barnes Nation: Game of Barnes" is powered by Eventzee technology, and was primarily created as a one-of-a-kind customer loyalty experience for motorcycle riders in North America.

"Barnes Nation has given us the opportunity to develop a unique loyalty program through active gaming and exploration," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "Eventzee was a perfect fit with the goals Barnes Harley-Davidson had, and the reaction to the new platform has been outstanding from both their riders and executives alike."

The Barnes Harley-Davidson Motorcycle dealership network uses Eventzee as a platform to run their very popular, several-months-long Game of Barnes competition. Riders in the British Columbia area compete against one another through a variety of different challenges by taking photos, videos, and riding motorcycles to special destinations. The first prize is a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle, so Barnes needed an app powerful enough to keep up with their energetic, and competitive player community.

"After struggling with a few other options in the first two seasons of Game of Barnes," said Kiran Rancourt, Marketing Manager for Barnes Harley-Davidson, "We approached the Freeze Tag and Eventzee team and they built us an app that is perfect for our needs."

The partnership with Barnes utilizes the new Eventzee white-label program. Barnes Nation is a totally unique app, branded to their specifications, using the Eventzee technology, but operates as a separate build hosted by the client. Freeze Tag continues to work on upcoming new features for Barnes Nation, which will further integrate their riders into the competition and community.

About Barnes Harley-Davidson

Barnes Harley-Davidson is a network of motorcycle dealerships located in British Columbia, Canada. The goal at Barnes Harley-Davidson is to earn the privilege to be the Harley-Davidson® dealership of choice for the discerning rider. Barnes Harley-Davidson started The Game of Barnes to grow the motorcycle riding base and help riders explore new roads and connect with a like-minded community of riders.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

