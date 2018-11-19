Freidin Brown, P.A. Attorneys Secure $7 Million Result in Whistleblower Case

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Freidin Brown, P.A. attorneys Philip Freidin and Jonathan Freidin recently secured a $7,052,497 result for their client, Dr. Olivia Graves, and the United States government in a whistleblower (qui tam) case. This case, U.S. ex rel. Graves v. Plaza Medical Centers, Corp., et al., Case No. 10-23382-CIV-MORENO/O'SULLIVAN (S.D. Fla.), was a non-intervened False Claims Act ("FCA") case that alleged Medicare fraud, overbilling, and upcoding by medical providers, as well as a failure of the Medicare servicing organization to have appropriate safeguards to protect against fraud.

"Beyond the numbers, the Court also notes that Relator is a party who obtained relief of significant import in the FCA realm," wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis in her Report and Recommendation. "Relator's case is one of the first Medicare Part C cases to advance beyond summary judgment, and as such is likely to have lasting impact on the future of actions based upon fraud alleging Medicare Part C. Indeed, this case, and the order adopting the Report and Recommendation denying summary judgment, has already been cited in a False Claims Act Treatise. [citations omitted.] The Court recognizes the value this novel claim has brought to the United States beyond the monetary recovery, and the path paved for other claims to be redressed as a result of Relator's efforts here."

The case was initially filed under seal in 2010 against Plaza Medical Centers Corp., Dr. Michael Cavanaugh, and Humana Inc., but the Government declined intervention following four years of investigation. The case was then unsealed, and the parties embarked on years of complex litigation dealing with novel areas of law. Freidin Brown, P.A., served as Lead Counsel for the Plaintiff/Relator Dr. Olivia Graves with co-counsel Eaton & Wolk PL (Miami), Guttman Buschner & Brooks PLLC (Washington, DC), and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP (Washington, DC). On the eve of the trial, the parties agreed to a $3 million settlement, and left to the court the decision of awarding statutory attorneys' fees and costs. Following extensive briefing and an evidentiary hearing, the court ordered defendants to pay $4,052,497 to the Relator for her attorneys' fees and costs.

