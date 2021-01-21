Freight aggregation platform newtrul announces partnership with Enterprise-Class MercuryGate TMS

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- newtrul, a world-class freight aggregation platform, has partnered with MercuryGate, the largest and rapidly growing independent SaaS transportation management system (TMS) provider, to integrate the newtrul platform within the TMS to enable efficient freight matching for users. Following demands for a faster, lower-cost solution to truck procurement, newtrul and MercuryGate have answered the call for meaningful digital transformation.

The integration, which requires zero operational changes for MercuryGate users, allows brokers and shippers to tap into underutilized carrier capacity hidden within their existing carrier networks. MercuryGate customers retain ownership of their proprietary data and they are encouraged to maintain relationships with their carrier partners.

Brokers and shippers control which carriers are granted access to their available shipments, but they are not limited to their pre-approved networks. MercuryGate clients also benefit from a Referral Tool, which shares available shipments with more than 53,000 newtrul carriers, contributing to the billions of dollars of available freight in the platform. By blending outreach to both new and existing partners, shippers, brokers, and carriers are more likely to find and book relevant loads.

MercuryGate users access the newtrul workflow via API which allows for seamless implementation and onboarding in weeks. The technology empowers users to leverage automation and digital matching capabilities to increase efficiency and reduce costs. As a low-risk solution, users only pay transactional fees if and when a booking occurs.

"newtrul is committed to reducing the operational touch points associated with bookings, effectively lowering the cost to serve for all market participants," said newtrul CEO, Ed Stockman. "Instead of spending hours searching for carriers through traditional, manual processes, brokers using MercuyGate get set up with more meaningful carriers and book shipments without ever picking up the phone. The integration allows MercuryGate users to search for, review and execute loads faster without leaving the MercuryGate platform, saving significant time and costs on bookings."

Jeffrey Varon, Chief Strategy Officer at MercuryGate International, commented on the newtrul partnership:

"Our collaboration with newtrul provides MercuryGate customers with a technology enabled solution that helps them realize additional cost savings while improving productivity and gaining operational efficiencies. Helping brokers find capacity and execute loads for their customers, at competitive rates, is paramount in today's digital transportation marketplace.

"newtrul and MercuryGate provide an accessible procurement solution without the operational disruptions often associated with other platforms. The balance between robust technology and simplicity ensures far reaching benefits for brokers, shippers, and carriers alike."

About newtrul

newtrul is a leading freight aggregation platform for truckload shipping in North America. Through integrations, newtrul aggregates shipment data and provides a metasearch engine for carriers to search, bid and book loads. newtrul is no-cost to carriers and is funded by successfully booked transactions. For more information, visit https://www.newtrul.com/ or submit your inquiries to [email protected].

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions are unique in their native support of all transportation modes on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate .

