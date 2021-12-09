Freight BnB Launched: To Facilitate 2X Profitability for Freight Brokerage Businesses

LEWES, Del., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight industry moves the nation so much that the US Freight Brokerage market is expected to be an 85 Billion USD industry by 2025. Ironically, the very same industry is battling stagnant growth patterns. Most of the small and medium freight brokerage businesses have been grappling with the challenges of expanding their business owing to ever-increasing overheads. Adding to their woes is the shortage of skilled and certified freight agents and the daunting problem of their continued training! Freight brokerage industry was in desperate need of a dedicated consultancy group that could, if not promise, guide and facilitate them on the growth trajectory. "Freight BnB" is one such one-stop business conglomerate offering skilled and certified professionals and a complete team for Sales Strategies, Business Automation, Digital Technology, Data Mining & Analysis. Having already served Transportation, Logistics, Freight Brokerage houses, and DOT Compliance businesses for more than 8-years, Freight BnB has been launched to dedicatedly serve Freight Brokers.

Freight BnB is a part of Zapbuild (Delaware registered LLC) and offers a competitive advantage in terms of sales and marketing consultancy, IT solutions, digital media marketing, and eLearning applications, along with high-quality video content creation. With 8 years of research and industry exposure, Freight BnB is aware of not just the pain points of small and mid-scale freight brokers but also has a strategy to help them double their profits. And Freight BnB has case studies to vouch for their performance! This team has already done the same for their client in the Transportation and Compliance Business in growing its revenues up to 3X year on year, for last over 5 years.

Speaking about the services and USP of Freight BnB, Amritpal Singh, the Chief of Technology and Customer Success elaborated, "The transportation and logistics industry of the US is brimming with opportunities to grow and the big companies have already taken a lead owing to their scale and technology adoption. For the numerous brokerage businesses that are fighting the increasing cost of freight agents with no real growth in revenues, we bring in a skilled and certified telesales team. We are investing our expertise in technology solutions and digital media management to manage and strategize the freight brokerage business."

Indeed, that reflects commitment and confidence.

So would there be many takers for Freight BnB's team and systems having the potential to create leads, generate sales, and even cross-sell with their in-depth knowledge of FMCSA and DOT compliance? The company is highly positive, proactive and offers freight brokers unparalleled growth in revenues.

More information about the company's services visit https://www.freightbnb.com/

Email: [email protected]

Call: (779) 256-7779

Connect on social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightBnB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightbnb/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightbnb

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightbnb/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4wP2qL4Q1l41BuB8dWwSnA

SOURCE Freight BnB