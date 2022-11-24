Freight Brokerage Global Market to Reach $90.7 Billion by 2031 at a 6.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Brokerage Market By End Use Industry, By Customer Type, By Services, By Mode of Transport: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The freight brokerage market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $90.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the freight brokerage market in 2021, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The booming e-commerce industry in these economies is expected to fuel the growth of automotive aftermaket. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region drives the growth of the freight brokerage market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region fosters the market growth.

Prominent key factors that drive the growth of the freight brokerage market are the increase in international trade activities, the growth of e-commerce industry, and the rise in popularity of consolidated air freight service. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the logistics sector witnessed prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Moreover, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in freight forwarding services, which is expected to boost the freight brokerage market.

Freight brokerage market is segmented on the basis of end use industry, customer type, services, mode of transport, and region. By end use industry, it is divided into retail & e-Commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and others. By customer type, it is divided into B2B, and B2C. Based on services, it is segmented into intermodal, truckload, less than truckload. By transport, it is divided into waterways, roadways, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the freight brokerage market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing freight brokerage market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the freight brokerage market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global freight brokerage market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By End Use Industry

Others

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

By Customer Type

B2B

B2C

By Services

Intermodal

Truckload

Less Than Truckload

By Mode of Transport

Waterways

Roadways

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Poland

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Asean

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

CH Robinson

Total Quality Logistics

XPO Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

Worldwide Express

Coyote Logistics

Landstar System

Mode Transportation

Schneider

GlobalTranz Enterprises

JB Hunt Integrated Capacity Solutions

Hub Group

BNSF Logistics

KAG Logistics

Yusen Logistics (Americans) Inc.

England Logistics

Transplace

ArcBest Corporation

Allen Lund Companies

Redwood Logistics

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY



CHAPTER 5: FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET, BY CUSTOMER TYPE



CHAPTER 6: FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET, BY SERVICES



CHAPTER 7: FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORT



CHAPTER 8: FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zef6m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets