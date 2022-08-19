Freight Forwarding Global Market to Grow to $220.34 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global freight forwarding market is expected to grow from $180.66 billion in 2021 to $191.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow to $220.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

The different logistics models include first-party logistics, second-party logistics, third-party logistics and involve various modes of transport such as air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, road freight forwarding, rail freight forwarding. The several types of customers include B2B, B2C. These are used in various applications such as industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, military, oil and gas, food and beverages, and others.



North America was the largest region in the freight forwarding market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Growth in international trade volumes is significantly contributing to the growth of the freight forwarding market. International trade is the exchange of services and products between countries. Trading globally will give the consumers and countries the chance to be exposed to goods and services that are not available in their own countries, or costlier domestically.

Freight forwarders organize the intermodal transportation of goods on behalf of shippers, and increased trade volume will boost freight forwarding activities. For instance, according to the World Trade Organization, the volume of global merchandise trade increased by 8.0% in 2021. Therefore, the growth in international trade volumes is expected to fuel the growth of the freight forwarding market going forward.



The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the freight forwarding market. Artificial intelligence plays an important role in lowering costs, saving time, enhancing productivity, and increasing accuracy through automation and real-time data.

