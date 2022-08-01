Freight Forwarding Market to Reach $285.15 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in international trade, expansion of the e-commerce industry worldwide, and rise in free trade agreements between many nations propel the growth of the global freight forwarding market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Freight Forwarding Market by Service (Transportation and Warehousing, Packaging and Documentation, Value-added Services), by Mode of Transport (Land Freight Forwarding, Sea Freight Forwarding, Air Freight Forwarding), by Customer Type (B2B, B2C), by End-use Industry (Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global freight forwarding industry garnered $192.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $285.15 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in international trade activities, the expansion of the e-commerce sector across the globe, and surge in the free trade agreements between various countries drive the growth of the global freight forwarding market. However, strict regulations regarding emission levels hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies and attaining cost cutting & reducing lead time became possible through the adoption of multimodal systems. This, in turn, is estimated to present opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Report (351 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2875

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, many freight forwarding activities were halted. There were ban on international trade, domestic travel, and import-export activities. This, in turn, impacted the freight forwarding market negatively.

According to the report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the total container volumes at Chinese ports fell down by 10.1% in initial months of 2020. Moreover, air freight volumes reduced by 19% in March 2020 . This hampered the overall revenue in the freight forwarding market.

. This hampered the overall revenue in the freight forwarding market. As business to business (B2B) logistics industry was effected and halted their operations during the lockdown, it made an impact on the market. However, business to customer (B2C) logistics activities increased during the pandemic with rise in the online retail and e-commerce industry. This impacted the market positively as market players restructured and managed their activities.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2875

The transportation and warehousing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on service, the transportation and warehousing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of warehousing and transportation management software to optimize routes, convert paper-based documentation into digital analog, decrease freight costs, track deliveries in real-time, and improve customer service. However, the value-added services segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to changes in consumer habits and rise of the e-commerce sector.

The sea freight forwarding segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on mode of transport, the sea freight forwarding segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to new technological developments such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and focus on reducing carbon footprints. However, the air freight forwarding segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in offering of multi-modal services and rise in express-parcel deliveries worldwide.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2875

The B2B segment to maintain its lead status by 2031

Based on customer type, the B2B segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global freight forwarding market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to technological advancements that lead to implementation of automated task scheduling software and time-slot management solutions. However, the B2C segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to lower cost as compared to B2B orders, lightweight, and availability of free shipping options.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global freight forwarding market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is attributed to surge in the e-commerce industry in emerging economies and supportive initiatives for the development of logistics infrastructure. However, North America is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements that led to digitalization and the presence of leading players.

Leading Market Players

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

MGF

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Transporteca

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Bolloré Logistics

CEVA Logistics AG

Schenker Deutschland AG

Deutsche Post DHL

Dimerco

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington , Inc.

, Inc. FedEx

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Uber Freight LLC

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2875

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Mode of Transport (Land, Sea, and Air), Function (Warehouse Management and Transportation Management), Vertical (Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others) and Deployment Mode (Cloud and On Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Sea Freight Forwarding Market by Service (Full Container Load, Less-than Container Load, and Others), and Application (Agricultural, Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Freight Trucking Market by Type (Lorry Tank, Truck Trailer, Refrigerated Truck and Flatbed Truck), Size (Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks), Cargo (Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel and Postal) and End-Use (Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Defense, Energy & Mining, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare and Food & Beverages): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Freight Brokerage Market by Transportation (Roadway, Seaway, Airway and Railway), Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Other (Aerospace &Defense)) and Services (LTL, FTL and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

B2B Freight Transportation Market by Solution (Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security & Monitoring System, Freight Mobility Solution, Warehouse Management System and Freight 3PL Solutions), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Mode of Transport (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Waterborne Freight and Air Freight) and End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer & Retail and Energy & Power): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Platform (Specialized & Generic Marketplaces, Crowd Shipping Platform, Digital Freight Exchange, Tender Platform), Development (Desktop, Mobile), Transportation Mode {Roadways (Truck, Trailer, Lorry), Seaways, Airways, Railways} End-use (Digital/Virtual Forwarders, Logistics Companies, 3PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Air Freight Market by Service (Freight, Express, Mail, and Other Services), Destination (Domestic and International), End Use (Private, and Commercial), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Freight Digitization Market Software (Booking, Vessel Scheduling and Loading/Unloading), Service (Consulting & Training, Implementation & Integration, Operation & Maintenance and Managed Service), Deployment (Cloud Based and On-premise), and End User (• Ports & Terminals and Maritime Freight Forwarders): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research