Freight logistics market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global freight logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 319.65 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Freight logistics market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Freight Logistics Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Freight logistics market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Freight logistics market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (road, maritime, rail, and air), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the road segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for trucking services is increasing with the growing demand for road freight and international freight transportation. In addition, the incorporation of technological improvements such as the adoption of online trucking platforms and the thriving e-commerce sector are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global freight logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global freight logistics market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rise in disposable incomes and the growing aging population in countries such as Japan and China have increased the expenditure on healthcare. This is increasing the demand for temperature-controlled healthcare products such as biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trial materials, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Freight logistics market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing outsourcing of logistics services.

Many companies are increasingly preferring contract logistics services over in-house logistics.

Contract logistics services such as 3PL and 4PL offer customized services as per the demand of the shippers to add value to their supply chain management needs.

The growth in global export-import activities is increasing the demand for improved supply chains and logistics. This is further increasing the demand for 3PL and 4PL services among consumers.

As a result of these factors, the size of the global freight logistics services market is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of multimodal transportation is a key trend in the market.

The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for multimodal transportation services among shippers.

In multimodal transportation, a single transport carrier is responsible for moving shipments in all different modes.

This approach reduces the risk or loss or damage of the goods and personnel.

It allows shippers to easily track all their shipments through a single point. This eliminates the need for maintaining multiple documents.

Many such benefits are increasing the popularity of multimodal transportation among shippers, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High infrastructure costs is one of the major challenge hindering market growth.

Shipping goods through intermodal transportation requires significant investments in infrastructure.

Some of investments include installation of gantry cranes and other heavy-duty cranes necessary to lift the containers at different ports while changing the mode of transport.

It also requires necessary investments for rail and road access to ensure efficient handling of goods.

However, high investments are often delayed and time-consuming, thereby having a negative impact on the demand for freight logistics.

All these factors are impeding the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this freight logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freight logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the freight logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the freight logistics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freight logistics market vendors

Freight Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ Logistics Corp., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dimerco Express Corp., DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Manitoulin Group of Companies, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Transporteca Aps, Uber Technologies Inc, United Parcel Service Inc., and Bollore SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

