Fremont Bank Foundation and Los Altos Community Foundation Partner to Award $100,000 in Community Grants to Local Nonprofits

This one-time grants program from the bank's Foundation was originally intended to provide programmatic assistance to local nonprofit organizations in support of their mission to enhance the quality of life in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, and Palo Alto. However, due to the current pandemic, Fremont Bank Foundation is giving grantees the option to also use these funds for general operating support, to help alleviate any emerging financial burdens generated during this difficult time.

"When Fremont Bank opened its 21st branch in Mountain View, our goal was to make a difference in our newest community. These grants are just the start of a relationship we are building with the Mountain View area and underscore our support for the local community, a cornerstone value for us since the very beginning," said Brian Hughes, Vice President of Fremont Bank, Executive Director of the Foundation, and grandson of Fremont Bank's founder.

"We have been pleased to partner with the Fremont Bank Foundation to help provide financial assistance to local nonprofits committed to improving the overall quality of life in our surrounding communities," said Adin Miller, LACF Executive Director. "These 22 grant recipients enhance the quality of life in our community through their work and we look forward to seeing their continued impact."

To learn more about the Fremont Bank Foundation Community Grant Recipients and the community organizations, visit losaltoscf.org/fremontbankgrants.

About Fremont Bank and the Fremont Bank Foundation

Fremont Bank, founded in 1964, has grown organically over the past 55 years with 21 branches in the Bay Area. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

The Fremont Bank Foundation was established in 1995 under the direction of Fremont Bank's late founder, Morris Hyman, and his wife, Alvirda, and is an independent, private, grant-making foundation that is solely funded by Fremont Bank. Fremont Bank designates 5% of its pre-tax earnings for charitable purposes.

About Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF)

Founded in 1991, Los Altos Community Foundation (LACF) inspires, leads, and empowers residents and organizations for a stronger community. The Foundation, its donors, and volunteers provide grants and scholarships, operate leadership and community-building programs, incubate "startup" nonprofits, offer donor-directed charitable funds, and convene groups to solve community issues. LACF manages local re-granting programs for the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Heising-Simons Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted over $10 million to our local community. For more information, visit www.losaltoscf.org .

SOURCE Fremont Bank Foundation