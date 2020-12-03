Fremont Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Gold Ltd. ("Fremont" or the "Company") (FRERF: OTCQB; FRE: TSXV) is pleased to announce that Blaine Monaghan, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 12pm ET on December 8.

DATE: December 8, 2020 TIME: 12pm ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Fremont is a Nevada gold company focused on making the next big gold discovery in the world's best mining jurisdiction

to drill the gold project, located at the northern end of prolific , and to advance the Cobb Creek gold project (see the news release), The fully funded drill program at North Carlin is expected to commence shortly and the exploration program at Cobb Creek will start this spring.

About Fremont Gold

Founded by geologists that have a track record of making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries, Fremont has assembled a portfolio of quality gold projects located in Nevada's most prolific gold trends. The Company's property portfolio includes North Carlin, a new discovery opportunity, Cobb Creek, which hosts a historic resource, Griffon, a past producing gold mine, and Hurricane, which has returned significant gold intercepts in past drilling.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

