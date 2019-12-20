Fremont Street Experience Unveils Stunning New 3D Graphics And $32 Million Upgraded Viva Vision Canopy

"The redevelopment of the iconic Viva Vision canopy is a major milestone for Fremont Street Experience and the City of Las Vegas," said Patrick Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fremont Street Experience. "With Fremont Street Experience attracting more than 24 million visitors a year, we're really looking forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the entire community while breathing new life into downtown Las Vegas."

By fusing Watchfire Signs' cutting-edge technology with Contend's innovative graphics, the jaw-dropping content will exploit 49.3 million LEDs alongside a state-of-the-art, 600,000-watt, concert-quality sound system. A highlight of the innovative content is the multi-sensory signature show, "MIXology." The groundbreaking show concept was inspired by "synesthesia," a perceptual phenomenon where music, art and emotion collide to create an immersive, multi-sensory experience on a grand scale.

"We had to get very creative when developing a product that would meet all the distinctive needs for Viva Vision and the success of this project is proof of what Watchfire stands for," said Steve Harriott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Watchfire Signs.

"Fremont Street Experience and the Viva Vision canopy are totally unique in this world. The scale, the screen, the audio and the overall environment make this a world class destination that deserves to be at the top of every list of must-see Vegas experiences," said Bill Wadsworth, Head of Immersive Experience of Contend.

Spanning five city blocks above one of the most vibrant streets in Las Vegas, the revitalized canopy will illuminate the pedestrian mall with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven times brighter than the existing canopy with four times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence.

"The role that Fremont Street Experience plays in Las Vegas' entertainment landscape is undeniable," said Derek Stevens, CEO of the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the upcoming Circa Resort & Casino. "As we get ready for a thrilling 2020, we are excited about the upgraded Viva Vision and the incredible new experience it will deliver to the millions of guests that visit each year. It is something you truly will have to see to believe."

In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, Fremont Street Experience will host the official unveiling of the $32 million renovation of Viva Vision on Dec. 31, 2019 during America's Party Downtown presented by iHeart Media Las Vegas. Tickets for America's Party Downtown are on sale now and can be purchased at VegasExperience.com/nye for $35 (plus tax and fee).

