French Contemporary Artist Auguste Partners with Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint Fusion NFT™️

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a metaverse blockchain company and a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce the collaboration with French contemporary artist Auguste to create a unique, and one-of-a-kind "Auguste x Coinllectibles™️ Crossover Fusion NFT™️".



Born in 1977, Alex Auguste is a French contemporary artist based in Bordeaux. Though he studied disciplines other than fine arts, Auguste always felt compelled and drawn to the art world. Eventually, he followed his passion for the visual arts, finding his unique artistic vision and is now known for his colourful contemporary Pop Art works that inspire and evoke nostalgia.

Working with a variety of materials, Auguste's art style is to use an unusual medium of aluminium with digital collage and acrylic paint, and tops it off with automotive varnish to give his works a modern glossy finish. He places importance on form and shape to create the puzzle piece contours and embraces the use of colour to create exciting pieces that captivate not only the content but fascinating aesthetics. All of Auguste's works are signed and titled on the back with the name "Auguste" where it makes reference to the Roman Emperor.

Commenting on the crossover collaboration, Auguste said, "We are in exciting times. With the rise of NFTs in the art scene, it has opened many doors for artists to build their collectors base. I'm happy to work with Coinllectibles™️ because I find that their Fusion NFTs™️ benefit both the collectors and the artists, where the Fusion NFTs™️ allow collectors to collect both the digital asset, as well as the physical piece while having the authentication and ownership title minted onto the NFT."

Echoing the same sentiments, Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer at Coinllectibles™️ said, "We love Auguste's unusual visual art forms and can't wait to promote them to a greater community. With this crossover opportunity, we are thrilled to be able to mint his pieces into our proprietary Fusion NFTs™️, while the collectors get to enjoy owning the "Gold Standard" NFTs."

Auguste has exhibited his works all over the world – in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, Puerto Rico, Johannesburg, Dubai, Venice, Palma de Mallorca, Verbier, Gstaad, Hamm, Konstanz, Moscow, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Saint Barth, Saint-Tropez, Paris, Kuwait and more. For pre-registration of interest for Auguste's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles .

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Finan cing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) services, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, and custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective arts and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop shop for arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Artist – Alex Auguste

Born in France in 1977, Auguste hails from the famed Bordeaux region of France. Though he studied disciplines other than fine arts, Auguste always felt compelled and drawn to the art world. Ultimately he followed his passion for the visual arts, finding his unique artistic vision and voice and is now known for his colourful contemporary Pop Art -inspired and nostalgia-evoking works.

Auguste is the name chosen to sign his artworks, and it is a reference to the Roman Emperor.

Auguste exhibits all over the world: New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Saint Barth, Paris, Kuwait.

Website: www.augusteartist.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/augusteartiste

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: www.t.me/Coinllectibles

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim, Director of Sales and Marketing, +852-28398100, [email protected]

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.