French Manufacturer, Bonneterie Chanteclair, Digitalizes with Gerber to Transform for the Pandemic Era

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- French knitwear clothing manufacturer, Bonneterie Chanteclair, is a certified Orgine France Garantie, meaning all of their products are made in France. When the COVID-19 pandemic reached their home country, General Manager, Thomas Delise, knew he had to think outside of the box in order to protect his community and his employees. Rather than stopping garment production and furloughing employees, the company developed a high-quality mask with a HEPA filter, which was chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron. As Chanteclair began to receive many orders from regional administrations, they developed an eCommerce website to sell B2B and B2C. To help keep up with demand, Bonneterie Chanteclair began working with Gerber Technology, the leader in digitalization, to help them pivot their supply chain and remain agile so they could keep their doors open. Since March, Gerber's PPE Task Force has helped over 1,700 companies, just like Chanteclair, pivot to PPE production and helped them keep their doors open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know digitalization and retooling are not easy. They're very complex processes that require numerous steps," said Olivier Austin, Sales Manager Digital Solutions for France of Gerber Technology. "Our team works with our customers to identify their needs and help implement the right technologies that will be most beneficial to them."

Gerber worked with Bonneterie Chanteclair to digitally transform their supply chain so they were able to keep up with the high demand for protective masks. Chanteclair acquired Gerber's full end-to-end solution, which includes Gerber's pattern making solution, AccuMark ®, their automated nesting and cut planning solutions, AccuNest ™ and AccuPlan ™ as well as the Gerber Paragon ®. With Gerber's end-to-end solution, Chanteclair was able to fulfill a high demand for masks in a short period of time, which was critical in helping their community fight COVID-19. The integrated solution also kept Chanteclair from having to furlough employees and keep their doors open as they navigate through the pandemic.

"Gerber has been extremely supportive throughout this entire process," said Thomas Delise. "Their innovative technology and team of experts have been critical throughout our transformation. We have been able to effectively digitize our entire workflow in such a short time, which is really remarkable."

After the pandemic subsides, Bonneterie Chanteclair plans to continue to strengthen their supply chain by adding more of Gerber's solutions to their workflow. The French manufacturer will develop a just-in-time production to allow themselves to easily meet consumer demands and tackle the challenge of customization.

About Bonneterie Chanteclair

The Chanteclair hosiery is a human-size family company that designs, makes and sells knitwear products. Chanteclair is a French knitwear clothing manufacturer aimed at designers, distributors, labels and licensors. The company was founded in 1973 by Jean-Pierre Chanteclair and his wife Yannick, and years later their daughter Celine joined them. The company rapidly conquered numerous clients within the fashion industry who liked their knowledge and professionalism. It benefits from a great location in a region known for textiles and also manages on the same spot "tricotage, teinture et decoration" which is aimed at local partners. The company is certified ORIGINE FRANCE GARANTIE which means all products are made in France. Visit http://chanteclair.fr/en/home/ for more information.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

