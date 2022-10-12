French Multimedia Artist Patrick Mimran's Latest Painting the Most Expensive Piece of Art Ever Available From a Living Artist

GENÈVE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary French multimedia artist and composer, Patrick Mimran, is selling his latest artwork called "The Blue Ghost" for US$156 million, the most expensive piece of art ever available from a living artist.

In this day and age, it is not surprising to see the paintings of Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Gergard Richter among other familiar names dominating auctions and private sales.

The Blue Ghost - latest painting the most expensive piece of art ever available from a living artist

Until several decades ago, artists who were most active between the 14th and 18th centuries was all anyone could talk about! Rembrandt, Raphael, Peter Paul Rubens, and others have grabbed headlines with their works often selling for a lot of money

The Blue Ghost was painted by Mr. Mimran during his stay in Monte Carlo in the summer of 2021. "I used a very special and unique mixture of blue pigments just for The Blue Ghost, which makes this painting absolutely unique and the best example of my current work. I am honored to allow a distinguished art collector to be the first one to purchase the most expensive piece of art ever available from a living artist," shares Mr. Mimran.

The artist is known for his artwork ranging across various mediums, including digital art and video, electronic music, abstract art, and figurative language.

Each medium is chosen by Mr. Mimran as per its ability to best express the visions and the ideas that he wants to share. A brilliant example of the same is "The Billboard Project," which ran from 2000 to 2012 in Miami, New York, Tokyo, and Venice.

You can check out the pics of the painting and get more information by visiting The Blue Ghost's exclusive website.

