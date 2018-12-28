French Private Hospital Group Selects RayStation as Sole TPS

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne has chosen RayStation as their sole treatment planning system (TPS). The group consists of three centers, placed in Auxerre, Dijon and Chalon-sur-Saône.

The clinics represented by Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne are all privately owned, and since 50 percent of the French treatment planning market is privately owned, the order is an important step for RaySearch into this large share of the market in France.

RayStation will replace the existing TPS for the group and will function as their sole system. The possibilities to work with adaptive therapy and the automated features in RayStation were both important qualities in the selection. Other factors for Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne to choose RayStation was to optimize their treatment planning process, the speed of the system, and the calculation accuracy while improving the user experience. The order includes the adaptive package, features for automated breast planning and multi criteria optimization (MCO).

Dr François Rocher, Radio-Oncologist Associate at Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne, says: "The choice of RayStation was obvious due to its many qualities, advanced functionalities, its capacity to be innovative as well as to accommodate the needs of a network of sites like the Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne. The speed of which RaySearch can integrate a new machine, great support and responsiveness from the team as well as the possibility to collaborate on development projects have also been key to the choice. We hope for future collaborations contributing to the development of the products, and we are particularly interested in RayCare, which we are following with great attention."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm glad that Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne has chosen RayStation. It is a center that strives to stay at the forefront of innovation and adopts new technology. The private market is very exciting, and I believe that RaySearch can be a game-changer in this segment. I look forward to the collaboration with Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne."

The majority of this order has been delivered and will generate revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne

The Institut de Cancérologie de Bourgogne is a French regional private structure which combine several cancer centers of excellence, in Dijon, Chalon-sur-Saône and Auxerre, allowing patients to receive treatment close to where they live. The center has been running for 50 years and is keen on using the latest technology and thus renew its radiation therapy equipment regularly.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

