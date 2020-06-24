French Railway Administration Selects Trimble Collaboration Platform for Improved Project Communication and Future Planning

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced that SNCF Réseau, the French Railway Administration, has selected an integrated solution of Trimble® Quadri and Trimble Connect™ to serve as the central system within its Enterprise Common Data Environment (CDE). The integration of these two collaboration solutions will enable planners, designers, construction teams and project owners to share information and streamline data workflows.

SNCF Réseau will use the strengths of Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect to address the unique requirements of railway construction and building construction data, respectively. The combined solution addresses building construction and infrastructure projects and is designed to facilitate teamwork between key stakeholders and allow teams to share and receive each other's work continuously. This connectivity increases productivity and quality, and project information access from anywhere and at any time.

The integrated solution provides SNCF Réseau a unique platform where models and other building information can be shared. An initial implementation phase expected to last 18 months aims to test many use cases covering the entire project lifecycle—from design and construction to operations and maintenance within the SNCF Réseau IT environment. Sharing project data across teams helps reduce the risk of data loss and closes the gap between engineering design tools and systems for managing the organization's transportation networks.

"We were looking for a solution that would reach BIM level 2 to enable collaborative model development as a short-term goal. At the same time, our goal for the long term is to cover all of our digital assets—from design through project completion and ongoing operation and maintenance," said Judicaël Dehotin, deputy director of SNCF Réseau BIM Program. "The combination of Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect provides an open BIM platform for us to review and manage all assets of the project. This will provide great value both during and after completion of the project, as the model and data collected in project designs and throughout construction will play an increasing role in the investment planning for lifecycle costs for the railway."

"The Common Data environment solution enables owners, planners, designers, engineers and contractors to all share their discipline-specific models in a single platform, facilitating tight and concurrent teamwork between all project stakeholders using their existing tools," said Nassim Saoud, EMEA director, Trimble Consulting. "This is a great example of efficiency and long-term benefit available from the integration of the building and infrastructure cloud-based BIM platforms."

About SNCF

SNCF is a global leader in passenger and freight transport services, including management of the French rail network, with revenue of €35.1 billion in 2019. The Group does business in 120 countries and has 275,000 employees, with over half in its core rail business and 60,000 working outside France. SNCF Group works closely with its customers—passengers, local authorities, shippers and railway operators using SNCF Réseau services—and with regional communities, building on its expertise in all aspects of rail and all types of transport to deliver simple, seamless, sustainable solutions for every mobility need. Learn more at: sncf.com.



About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. Construction.trimble.com and Trimbleconsulting.com

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

