French Toast Pledges $1.8 Million Donation to Help Students and Families Return to School Stronger Than Ever

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 million unemployed and an uncertain school year on the horizon, French Toast wants families to know that they are here to help. This summer the leading schoolwear and uniform brand, will distribute $1.8 million worth of apparel and masks to students and families nationwide.

French Toast CEO Richard Sutton stressed the importance of the donation during this trying time. "The school landscape has changed, but access to education remains a right of all children." He added, "We do not want the cost of a uniform to prevent children from getting an education. Going back to school deserves a fresh start, and we've got your back."

Schoolwear and uniforms have been shipped to Help U.S.A. (https://www.helpusa.org/) and Delivering Good (https://www.delivering-good.org/). Both will distribute goods to families in need throughout the US. In addition, French Toast will deliver free masks for students to thousands of schools nationwide, offering peace of mind to parents before children return to the classrooms.

French Toast will further extend a helping hand by "covering half" the cost of all orders placed on FrenchToast.com. The half-off promotion will run from July 13th-July 26th and is available to everyone who shops the site.

French Toast—a small, family-owned business with fewer than fifty employees—will impact the lives of over 550,000 students this summer, providing health, love and peace of mind to them and their families. For more information on French Toast's charitable giving, please visit https://www.frenchtoast.com/ .

About French Toast :

In 1985, our founders were disturbed by high prices in the school uniform market adversely affecting families throughout the country. As a result, French Toast was born, providing better quality school uniforms than the competition at a great price point. Affordable school uniforms became available to everyone. French Toast is schoolwear made for kids to shine. We are a schoolwear brand on a mission to connect with the next generation of kids we outfit, schools we serve and parents we partner with.

