French Vintage Home Concept Elsie Green Announces Plans to Expand Online Operations

In response to a rapidly changing retail environment, the brand has also announced a re-balancing of operating capital to support online growth.

June 1, 2020 , Elsie Green 's flagship location in Concord, California will expand with 42% more square footage to support online operations

, will introduce a new, innovative retail concept at their flagship location that will be available to shop by appointment or via video tour in compliance with the Bay Area's guidelines. June 30, 2020 , the brand's second retail location Elsie Green at the Barlow will close in order to re-deploy operating capital to support online initiatives.

Founder Laurie Furber said Friday "We are lucky to be small and nimble enough that we can re-invent ourselves to thrive in the changing retail environment. We're ready and we're invigorated!"

Elsie Green is a small sustainable, family run company based in northern California. The founders travel the world in search of beautiful, mostly vintage things and lot of inspiration for the American home. The founders, Laurie and JP Furber strive to create a small business with a human touch: each beautiful item selected by hand, each order carefully packed by someone who cares, each call and email personally answered by someone who can help, and most of all, each customer treated like a dear friend. And they are committed to giving a little back in the form of support to other small businesses like theirs, and donations to causes that tug at the heartstrings.

