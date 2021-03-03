French's® Mustard Releases Limited-Edition 'MustSwitch' Sandwich And Pop-Up Carry-Out In Partnership With World-Renowned Restaurateur, Tom Colicchio And CRAFT NYC Restaurant

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's favorite mustard brand, French's, announced the launch of their MustSwitch sandwich and pop-up event, encouraging people to make the bold switch by reaching for French's Classic Yellow® Mustard as their go-to condiment of choice. French's has partnered with five-time James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur, Tom Colicchio, and his restaurant CRAFT NYC, to create the MustSwitch sandwich and make it available to consumers nationwide.

French's Mustard will be hosting a weekend pop-up at CRAFT NYC (47 E. 19th St., New York, New York 10003) on Saturday, March 6th, and Sunday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where people can either trade in their jars of mayonnaise or take the MustSwitch pledge as payment for a MustSwitch sandwich, while supplies last. French's also notes that any unopened jars of mayonnaise received at the pop-up will be donated to local NYC food banks.

For those unable to visit in person, French's has made a limited number of at-home-kits available, complete with all the fresh ingredients needed to build the MustSwitch in their own kitchens. Sandwich lovers can directly order their kit for delivery, from craftrestaurant.com, while supplies last.

"I have used French's Classic Yellow Mustard since I was a kid and I am excited to partner with them for this limited offering," said Tom Colicchio. "French's smooth and tangy mustard, both as an ingredient and a spread, really complements the braised steak, spiced cauliflower and piquant mushrooms well. I can't wait for you to try it."

French's shared the recipe for the savory MustSwitch sandwich. It is layered with flavor and features a French's Classic Yellow Mustard-braised flank steak, marinated with McCormick spices, topped with sautéed mushrooms, a richly seasoned marinated cauliflower, arugula and held together by ciabatta rolls spread with more French's Classic Yellow Mustard.

"French's Mustard adds bright color and bold flavor to sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels and so much more," said Jill Pratt Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, for French's. "We are pleased to be partnering with Tom Colicchio and his team at CRAFT NYC to demonstrate how a simple condiment swap can be made, without adding fat or calories, to create a delicious sandwich that doesn't sacrifice taste."

To learn more, visit Frenchs.com/MustSwitch. Be sure to tag @Frenchs & @Craft_newyork with the hashtag #MustSwitch to show us how you are enjoying the newest French's Mustard sandwich.

Media Note: Please click here for high-resolution images of French's Yellow Mustard MustSwitch sandwich and recipes.

About French's: French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit www.Frenchs.com for more information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. Founded in 1889, McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

About Tom Colicchio & Crafted Hospitality

Tom Colicchio is the chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality, which currently includes New York's Craft, Temple Court & Small Batch; Craft Los Angeles; and Las Vegas' Heritage Steak and Craftsteak. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Tom made his New York cooking debut at prominent New York restaurants, including The Quilted Giraffe, Gotham Bar & Grill and Gramercy Tavern before opening Craft in 2001. Outside of his fine dining restaurants, Colicchio opened 'wichcraft – a sandwich and salad fast casual concept rooted in the same food and hospitality philosophies as Craft – in New York City in 2003. He also serves as the Head Judge and Executive Producer of the Emmy Award winning Bravo TV show Top Chef, now in its eighteenth season.

