Fresenius Leases Space at Enterprise Business Park

STURTEVANT, Wis., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Capital is pleased to announce that Fresenius USA Manufacturing has leased 83,000 square feet in Enterprise II at Enterprise Business Park. The building is located at 10601 Enterprise Way, Sturtevant, WI.

Fresenius, a German medical care company with operations around the globe, manufactures medical devices and solutions as well as operates dialysis centers.

Enterprise Business Park Site Enterprise II Exterior

Fresenius is the third company to occupy Enterprise II, along with West Logistics and Andis Corporation. The 376,000 square foot building has 84,000 square feet available for lease which can be subdivided in half.

Ashley Capital has 3 more building sites in Enterprise Business Park.

It plans on constructing a 438,309 square foot industrial building known as Building IV in the spring of 2019.

Travis Tiede and Barry Chavin from MLG Commercial represented Fresenius. John Sharpe of Lee & Associates and Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield-Boerke Co represented Ashley Capital.

About Ashley Capital

Ashley Capital, LLC is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate investment/development firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Norfolk and New York. Ashley's current portfolio is over 25,000,000 square feet. Ashley is a long-term flexible owner that actively manages its properties and pays close attention to the needs of its tenants. For more information on Ashley Capital, LLC, please visit: www.ashleycapital.com

Contact: Gary Rosecrans

205135@email4pr.com

(773)-221-1234

SOURCE Ashley Capital

Related Links

http://www.ashleycaptial.com

