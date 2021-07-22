Fresenius Medical Care North America Announces New President for Renal Therapies Group

Having previously served as FMCNA's President of Home and Critical Care Therapies, these expanded responsibilities align the company's products teams into one organization – with a focus on efficiently and effectively delivering new technologies to support people living with kidney disease.

"Joe's decades of strategy and market development experience have been critical in expanding our footprint and technologies in home dialysis and critical care since he joined us as part of the NxStage merger in 2019," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer, FMCNA. "Joe's leadership will be instrumental as we focus on better leveraging best practices across divisions for the benefit of our customers, partners, field teams, and most importantly our patients."

Turk succeeds Mark Costanzo, who recently retired as President of FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group.

"I am thrilled to bring our exceptional teams together at this important time," said Turk. "We have an incredible opportunity as the market leader to work together to ensure we're providing the highest quality care and renal products to the patients we are privileged to serve."

To learn more about FMCNA and its leadership, please visit fmcna.com/company/.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

