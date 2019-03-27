Fresenius Medical Care North America Renews Partnership with National Kidney Foundation to Support People Affected by Kidney Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the largest provider of dialysis products and services, will serve as National Presenting Sponsor for the National Kidney Foundation's 2019 Kidney Walks. As part of that commitment, the company will rally employees for a National Team in an attempt to exceed their record participation in 2018, which brought thousands of employees and their families out to support people affected by kidney disease.

Launching during National Kidney Month in March, the Kidney Walks are the nation's largest ongoing fundraiser to fight kidney disease. FMCNA expects more than 5,000 employees will participate in at least 70 Kidney Walks planned across the country.

"We are honored to partner with the National Kidney Foundation in their efforts to raise awareness about kidney disease," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America, who will once again serve as the National Corporate Walk Chair. "Our employees are driven by their passion for caring for people living with kidney disease and we are proud that so many have stepped up to volunteer their time and give back as part of this important fundraiser."

Kidney disease affects 30 million people in the U.S. and approximately 90 percent are unaware they even have it. About 1 out of every 3 Americans are at risk for developing the disease.

"We are proud to continue this collaboration with our national partner, Fresenius Medical Care North America," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation, and a kidney transplant patient. "Their employees have shown a tremendous commitment to the Kidney Walk and support for NKF's national awareness, prevention, transplantation and chronic kidney disease management programs and services, which aim to help all those affected by, or at risk for, kidney disease."

Of every dollar raised to support walkers, 82 cents will go directly to support these vital NKF programs and services which help the 30 million Americans affected by kidney disease and the millions more at risk. In 2018, FMCNA's corporate contribution, combined with donations raised by FMCNA employees and their families, totaled more than $800,000.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Kidney Disease

Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about the NKF visit www.kidney.org.

