Fresenius Medical Care North America Unveils National Intensive Renal Care Reserve in Response to COVID-19

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today announced the formation of its National Intensive Renal Care Reserve to provide additional dialysis machines for the nation's hospitals during this unprecedented crisis. The plan creates a pool of approximately 150 pieces of equipment ready for rapid deployment to hospitals, and nearly doubles the volume of consumables available to perform treatments.

The heightened demand for dialysis machines has resulted from many COVID-19 patients requiring renal replacement therapy due to acute kidney injury (AKI). In some regions, the demand could increase as much as three to five times normal use for short periods of time.

The FMCNA National Intensive Renal Care Reserve is responding by:

Creating a pool of NxStage critical care units already located in hospitals across the country that could be redeployed to other areas of need with one week's notice.

Allocating a pool of NxStage System One cyclers, typically used in homes or skilled nursing units, to provide additional equipment capacity for intensive care units.

Doubling the company's tubing set and filter capacity, made possible by synergies in a uniquely shared supply chain.

Increasing by 75 percent the company's premixed dialysate fluid capacity with bagged lactate dialysate solution, made possible by capacity in place to support FMCNA's home hemodialysis business.

"During this critical time, the growing number of hospitalized patients in need of renal replacement therapy has put pressure on both equipment, supplies, solutions, and nursing support in many hospitals across the country," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America. "We are committed to supporting hospitals with continuous supply, particularly in markets most heavily impacted, so that patients can get the care they need."

Additionally, the design of the NxStage systems allows the equipment to perform therapies like Prolonged Intermittent Renal Replacement Therapy (PIRRT), which has been used to enhance resource utilization, while supporting patient care objectives, and early patient mobilization programs.

"Our flexible technology gives hospitals options in treating their patients, including treating more patients per day, better equipping our hospital partners to meet their pressing needs as this crisis moves across our healthcare system," said Joe Turk, President of Home and Critical Care Therapies at Fresenius Medical Care North America. "We have also refined our support tools, including remote training, to support healthcare professionals who need to get up and running quickly in recognition of the increasing demand that more cities are faced with."

Currently, 13 of the top 20 hospitals across the country (as ranked in Top Nephrology Hospitals, US News and World Report, August 2019) use this equipment for their intensive care needs.

The company is also working to bring the breadth of the entire Fresenius Medical Care product portfolio – including traditional in-center/SLED dialysis equipment and supplies and peritoneal dialysis equipment and supplies – to help address demand based on each institution's unique needs.

Fresenius Medical Care North America has also seen a tremendous response from its employees trained in dialysis care who have volunteered to travel to hospitals across the country. These nurses and patient technicians will supplement the workforce in local hospitals facing this increase in patients with COVID-19 and acute kidney injury.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

