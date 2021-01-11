Fresenius Medical Care's Frenova enrolls patients in initiative to build world's largest genomic registry targeting kidney disease

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure, announced today that the company's Frenova division has enrolled the first participants in its new initiative to develop the largest renal-focused genomic registry in the world.

Along with this key milestone, the company also announced that Ali Gharavi, MD, Chief of the Division of Nephrology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, will lead the project and provide scientific guidance as Principal Investigator.

As a contract clinical development services company dedicated exclusively to medicines and medical products in renal research, Frenova orchestrates studies within the clinical footprint of Fresenius Medical Care, which provides dialysis treatments to about 350,000 patients around the globe. The renal-focused genomic registry represents a new business line within Frenova, which is based in Fresenius Medical Care's Global Medical Office.

As part of its growth strategy 2025, Fresenius Medical Care is using digital technologies and the capability to analyze huge amounts of data to develop new forms of renal therapy.

Nephrology has been under-represented in clinical research, even as rapid progress in gene sequencing and analysis has led to advances in precision medicine and individualized care in oncology, cardiology and other medical areas. Frenova's new genomic registry will contain genetic sequencing data from chronic kidney disease patients worldwide, which will be used by researchers to improve the understanding of kidney disease. Frenova developed the registry after researchers identified the lack of a large-scale, renal-focused registry of genomic and clinical data as a major impediment to kidney disease research.

"The new Frenova registry will close this gap by generating data that adds a clinical and genetic backbone to help support and fuel scientific innovation," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "The evidence for genetic drivers in kidney diseases is substantial, but much larger data sets will be needed to untangle the complex interactions that lead to kidney injury. By combining clinical and genetic sequencing data from ethnically and pathologically diverse participants, this genomic and phenotypic research resource will help scientists better understand how genetic variations in patients can lead to more precise diagnoses and therapies that help improve outcomes by individualizing care."

"Our renal-focused genomic registry will be a sustainable and comprehensive tool for kidney-focused research," said Kurt Mussina, President of Frenova. "It will bring patients, their families, patient advocacy groups, physicians and researchers together in the common cause of improving the lives of people living with kidney disease."

Learn more about Frenova Renal Research at https://www.frenova.com/

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,073 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 349,167 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media Contacts

Michael Gavin

T +49 6172 608-2978

[email protected]

Brad Puffer

T +1 781 699-3331

[email protected]

Contact for analysts and investors

Dr. Dominik Heger

T +49 6172 609-2601

[email protected]

www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://fmcna.com/

